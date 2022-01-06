Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV:RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, is pleased to announce that it is presenting virtually at the Biotech Showcase™ 2022 conference, which is being held virtually January 10-12 and January 17-19, 2022.

Registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access Rakovina Therapeutics’ pre-recorded company presentation prior to the event. Rakovina Therapeutics management will be available for virtual one-on-one investor and partnering meetings during the conference.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. The Company’s lead development programs currently include:

kt-2000 Next Generation PARP-inhibitors: A novel class of highly potent, oral inhibitors of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP). Lead candidates demonstrate potency comparable to FDA-approved PARP-inhibitors with potential differentiating factors and competitive advantages designed to improve treatment outcomes and patient quality of life.

kt-3000 Dual Action DDR-inhibitors: A novel class of small-molecule drug candidates designed to potently and selectively inhibit both PARP and secondary DDR pathways associated with treatment resistance. Preclinical data demonstrates on-target potency similar to FDA approved single-action agents.

kt-4000 DNA Damaging DDR-inhibitors: A novel class of small-molecule drug candidates designed to release a potent DNA-damaging agent, while also inhibiting DDR to selectively kill cancer cells.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

About Biotech Showcase™

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

Further information and registration details can be found on the conference website: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

Contact: