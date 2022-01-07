Telia Lietuva will invest EUR 10 million into construction of the largest data centre in Lithuania

English Lithuanian

IT and telecommunications company, Telia Lietuva, purchased a 2-hectare land plot near Vilnius, where it will build a new data center (DC). According to the plans, this will be the largest data centre in the country, and the company will invest EUR 10 million in its construction.

At the beginning of 2022, Telia Lietuva took over the rights of ownership to the purchased 2-hectare land plot and plans to announce tenders for design and construction contractor works shortly.

The data centre in Raisteniškės, which is located next to the Vilnius-Panevėžys highway, will be directly connected to the other two Telia Lietuva data centers in Vilnius, thus creating the largest data center infrastructure in the Baltic States. A growth in sales of Telia Lietuva IT services by more than 20 per cent for several consecutive years dictated the need for such a decision.

“A significant increase in the need for IT services for businesses and public sector organizations during the pandemic has become a part of a new, digital economy, which in turn led to our decision to build a new, modern and sustainable data centre. Having connected three data centers located in different parts of Vilnius into a single infrastructure, we will gain an even greater competitive advantage and will be able to offer our customers unique IT solutions and even more security. Moreover, the Raisteniškės data center will be modular, so we will be able to expand its capacity in the future, thus balancing the activities of other data centers,” says Daniel Karpovič, Head of Enterprise at Telia Lietuva.

He says that an important advantage for the company making a greenfield investment is the fact that it does not have to adapt to existing conditions, so it will be able to decide for itself on the best methods for ensuring both the physical security of data and equipment, the reliability of the services provided and the sustainability of the data center.

The fact that there are no physical obstacles to future expansion of the data center also played an important role in choosing the land plot. Increasing the capacity of the modular data center easily by a few times will be possible as necessary.

The new data center, just like other data centres of Telia Lietuva, will be connected by fiber-optic cable ring, connecting it to all major backbone Internet networks using two independent fiber-optic connections laid in different routes. This will allow the company to offer DC services distributed through two remote certified Uptime Institute Tier III or equivalent data centres.

In 2021, Telia Lietuva renovated its Žirmūnai data centre for almost EUR 1 million and invested EUR 2 million into expansion and modernization of the Naujoji Vilnia data centre. Renovations and expansion of the existing data centers are also planned in 2022.





