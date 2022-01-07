The Worldwide Sports Optic Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Optic Market (2021-2026) by Product, Price Range, Distribution Channel, Games, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Optic Market is estimated to be USD 2.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2. 9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.98%



Market Dynamics

Optics is the study of the characteristics and behavior of light, its interaction with matter, and the building of optical equipment. Sports optics are used to magnify distant objects with more resolution and less noise, sports optics are employed. Many optics are used in hunting, water sports, and skiing. Rifle shooting, target shooting, and handgun shooting are projected to dominate the sports optic market.



Sport optics such as goggles and sunglasses are in high demand in the sports sector due to increased demand for sports accessories. The growing number of global events and media coverage encourage kids to participate in these sports. Moreover, rising disposable income is one of the main drivers of market expansion. Players' spending power drives demand for sports optics for various optic gear used in sporting events.



However, more significant initial investment, specialized material requirements, and software integration are likely to slow the growth of the sports optic market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Sports Optic Market is segmented further based on Product, Price Range, Distribution Channel, Games, and Geography.



By Product Type, the market is classified into Telescopes, Binoculars, Rifle Scopes, Rangefinders, Software, and Services.



By Price Range, the market is classified into Low, Mid, and High Low Energy.



By Distribution Channel. the market is classified into Online and Offline.



By Games, the market is classified into Shooting Sports, Golf, Water Sports, Wheel Sport, Snow Sport, Horse Racing, and Other Games.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Athlon Optics, Burris Optics, Carson Optical, Flir Systems, Leica Camera, Primary Arms, Trijicon, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Sports Optic Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Superior Performance Specifications such as Clarity, Sharpness, Portability, and Magnification

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Sports Optic Products in Various Applications

4.1.3 Escalating Investment in Research and Development Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Pricey Advanced Sports Optics

4.2.2 Requirement of Specific Material and Software Disturb Basic Finances

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Sports Optic is Used to Increase The Number of Games

4.3.2 Enhanced Fan Participation Propelling Growth

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Competition from In-House Entertainment Systems



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Sports Optic Market, By Products Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telescopes

6.3 Binoculars

6.4 Rifle Scopes

6.5 Rangefinder



7 Global Sports Optic Market, By Price Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low

7.3 Mid

7.4 High



8 Global Sports Optic Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



9 Global Sports Optic Market, By Games

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Shooting Sports

9.3 Golf

9.4 Water Sport

9.5 Wheel Sport

9.6 Snow Sport

9.7 Horse Racing

9.8 Other Games



10 Global Sports Optic Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Athlon Optics

12.2 ATN

12.3 Barska

12.4 Burris Optics

12.5 Bushnell

12.6 Carl Zeiss

12.7 Carson Optical

12.8 Celestron

12.9 Eotech

12.10 Flir Systems

12.11 Fujifilm Holdings

12.12 Hawke

12.13 Karl Kaps

12.14 Leica Camera

12.15 Leupold & Stevens

12.16 Meopta

12.17 Nightforce Optics

12.18 Nikon

12.19 Primary Arms

12.20 SIG Sauer

12.21 Swarovski Optik

12.22 Trijicon

12.23 U.S. Optics

12.24 Vortex Optics

12.25 Weaver Optics



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lnnjk