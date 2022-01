English Latvian

Delisting of AS "Olainfarm” shares from the Baltic Main list

With this AS "Olainfarm” informs, that Nasdaq Riga decided on January 7, 2022 to approve the application of AS "Olainfarm” and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000100501, Ticker OLF1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "Olainfarm” is set to January 10, 2022.

Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board

Tel. +371 29269424

E-pasts: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com