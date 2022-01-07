Yomi Robot Surpasses 10,000 Implants Placed

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, Inc. today announced that clinicians have placed over 10,000 dental implants using the Yomi® dental robotic platform. Yomi gained FDA clearance for dental implant procedures in 2016 and for full-arch dental implant procedures in 2020.



“This milestone is a truly phenomenal accomplishment by our partner clinicians,” said Alon Mozes, CEO and co-founder. “The rapid growth and adoption of the Yomi platform shows the commitment dental professionals have to delivering the highest standard of care to their patients and Neocis is proud to be a partner in their practice success through Yomi.”

Yomi® is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system and provides assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implant surgery. The system provides clinicians the unique ability to accurately plan and place dental implants with physical, haptic guidance not available in other treatment options.

“Yomi has allowed me to deliver quality treatment with unsurpassed levels of accuracy and precision,” raves New York oral and maxillofacial surgeon and Yomi user, Jay Neugarten DDS, MD, FACS. “As great as this technology is today, I can't wait to see what the future holds for Yomi. It's a true game-changer for dental surgery.”

Neocis aims to grow the Yomi robotic platform to extend beyond dental implant placement and provide dental clinicians with a more comprehensive partnership that offers their patients and practice a truly remarkable experience.



About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis is transforming dental implant surgery with advanced robotics. The company is focused on enhancing dental surgeons’ capabilities and advancing patient care through the latest technology. Neocis works closely with dental surgeons to understand their needs with the goal of overcoming surgical and treatment challenges. The company is driven to innovate and committed to bring new approaches to improve patient care and quality of life.

Learn more at www.neocis.com.

NEOCIS and YOMI are registered trademarks of Neocis, Inc. All rights reserved.