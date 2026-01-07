Neocis Surpasses 100,000 Robotic Osteotomies with the Yomi Platform

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, the market leader behind the Yomi® robotic dental implant system, today announced that clinicians have completed more than 100,000 osteotomies using the Yomi platform, marking a significant milestone in the real-world adoption of robotic assistance in implant dentistry.

Neocis also confirmed that the first clinical cases using Yomi S, its second-generation robotic system, have now been successfully completed by Dr. Jay Neugarten, DDS, MD, FACS. The initial procedures signal the new platform’s transition to clinical reality, reinforcing Neocis’ ability to translate innovation into deployable technology while building on the proven foundation established by more than 100,000 Yomi-guided osteotomies.

The achievement reflects sustained clinical use of Yomi across a broad range of implant indications and practice settings, underscoring the platform’s role in supporting precision, consistency, and confidence during dental implant surgeries.

“Reaching 100,000 osteotomies is more than just a statistical achievement — it represents clinicians across the country choosing to integrate robotics into their daily surgical workflow,” said Alon Mozes, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Neocis. “This level of usage demonstrates trust in the technology and reinforces our belief that robotics has set a new standard of care.”

Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental implant surgery, and Yomi S was recently announced in 2025 as the second generation system. The platform combines real-time haptic guidance, pre-operative digital planning, and intra-operative adaptability to assist clinicians during implant cases. Since its introduction, Yomi has been used in a wide variety of cases, from single-tooth to full-arch implant procedures.

“Clinicians are increasingly seeking technologies that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while delivering tangible procedural value,” said Dennis Moses, Chief Technology Officer of Neocis. “The scale reflected in 100,000 osteotomies validates both the robustness of the platform and its proven ability to perform consistently across real-world clinical environments.”

Neocis continues to invest in expanding Yomi’s capabilities through software enhancements, workflow optimization, and advanced planning tools designed to support efficient case execution and broaden clinical applications.

The 100,000-osteotomy milestone represents another step forward in Neocis’ mission to advance robotic innovation in dentistry and support clinicians everywhere in delivering high-quality implant care.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Mirae Asset Financial Group , NVentures , Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .