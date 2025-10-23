New Clinical Data Confirms Yomi® Robotic System Enhances Efficiency in Dental Implant Surgery

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis®, the leader in robotic-assisted dental surgery, today announced new clinical data highlighting the significant efficiency benefits of its Yomi® Robotic System, the first and only FDA-cleared robotic platform for dental implant procedures.

A prospective, multi-site clinical study published in Dentistry Today compared Yomi to freehand implant placement in both partial- and full-arch cases. Results demonstrated that Yomi dramatically reduced surgical times.

Total procedure time savings for partial-implant patients averaged approximately 45% reduction. Using Yomi for full arch cases saved an average of 80 minutes from the patient's start to finish procedural time.

“Robotic guidance with Yomi delivers the rare combination of precision and efficiency,” said Dr. Bruce Smoler, DDS, one of the study’s authors. “It reduces chair time for patients, streamlines workflow for clinicians, and improves confidence in every implant placed.”

Transforming the Dental Implant Experience

Yomi is designed to assist clinicians during both the planning and surgical phases of dental implant surgery. The system combines haptic guidance with real-time visual and auditory feedback, constraining instruments to the virtual surgical plan and enabling minimally invasive, flapless procedures whenever possible.

For patients, this means less pain, faster recovery, and a faster way to get your smile back. For clinicians, Yomi integrates seamlessly into digital workflows, eliminating the delays and limitations of static guides while enhancing surgical access and visibility

“Yomi sets a new standard of care without compromising workflow efficiency,” said Alon Mozes, CEO of Neocis. “It gives practices a powerful way to elevate precision, improve efficiency, and provide a world-class experience for their patients.”

About Yomi

The Yomi Robotic System (Yomi) is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and offers robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi can be used for adult patients who qualify for dental implants, including alveoplasty and implant surgery for partially edentulous and fully edentulous patients.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from top investors including NVIDIA’s NVentures, Intuitive Surgical’s Intuitive Ventures, DFJ Growth, Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll.

Contact