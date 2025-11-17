Neocis Unveils Next-Generation AI-Powered Robotic System for Dental Implants

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis ®, the pioneer behind the first and only U.S. FDA-cleared robotic system for dental implant surgery, today announced the launch and FDA approval of its next-generation robotic platform: Yomi S. The new system, powered by advanced AI software YomiPlan, redefines what’s possible in dental surgery—delivering surgical precision, streamlined workflows, and high-quality patient outcomes.

Designed for maximum efficiency and minimal invasiveness, Yomi S can now be operated by a single practitioner via foot pedal and touchscreen—freeing up staff resources and making robotic-assisted implant surgery more accessible to general dentists. The system features a smaller footprint, enhanced dexterity, better visibility, and a new AI-powered planning suite that automates complex preoperative tasks.

Unlocking Growth for Dentists, Better Outcomes for Patients

Nearly 200 million Americans are missing at least one tooth, and one-third of adults over 65 need full-arch replacement. Traditional implant surgery is often time-consuming and costly, limiting patient access. Yomi S changes that.

For dentists, the Yomi S platform creates new opportunities to expand practice offerings and drive revenue:

Single-Operator Workflow : Enhanced automation allows one clinician to manage the procedure, reducing operational overhead.

: Enhanced automation allows one clinician to manage the procedure, reducing operational overhead. YomiPlan AI : Proprietary machine learning algorithms automate segmentation of critical anatomy (e.g., nerves, sinuses) from CBCT scans, dramatically speeding up the planning phase.

: Proprietary machine learning algorithms automate segmentation of critical anatomy (e.g., nerves, sinuses) from CBCT scans, dramatically speeding up the planning phase. Versatile Use Cases : In addition to implants, Yomi S unlocks new applications that will vastly expand the market opportunity beyond dental implants.

: In addition to implants, Yomi S unlocks new applications that will vastly expand the market opportunity beyond dental implants. Compliant and Secure: YomiPlan meets the latest FDA standards for cybersecurity and medical software, ensuring safety in connected clinical environments.

"Yomi S simplifies procedures thanks to excellent robotic range of motion, extended reach, touchscreen, and voice commands, while maintaining superior accuracy," says Dr. Jay Neugarten, DDS, MD, FACS. "I approach each patient with the same care I would give my mother. With the capabilities of Yomi S, I am committed to providing exceptional quality treatment that every patient deserves."

Making Minimally Invasive, Same-Day Implants a Reality

Patients benefit significantly from Yomi S’s minimally invasive, flapless approach. By reducing incisions and surgical time, the system helps shorten recovery periods and reduce discomfort.

With real-time AI-guided navigation through the entire implant planning, imaging and surgical process, Yomi S supports safer implant procedures—automatically highlighting dental nerves and other vital structures, much like lane-assist features in modern vehicles.

“Yomi was totally painless and it’s more precise than a human being would be. I’ve had an implant before on the other side with a different doctor and without this technology - and this one was so much easier,” said Yomi patient Anders Brag. “The results were terrific and I really didn’t feel anything afterwards – and in my prior experience I had pain.”

“Yomi S isn't just groundbreaking for dental robotics; it sets a new standard for robotic surgery in general. With ease of use as the primary focus, Yomi S enables every dental practice to integrate robotics into their workflow” said Alon Mozes, founder and CEO of Neocis. “We’ve combined robotic precision with an intuitive, surgeon-friendly design to make implant surgery faster and more accessible than ever before. Yomi has nearly completed 100,000 osteotomies, and we’re excited to accelerate growth with Yomi S to deliver the best care to patients everywhere.”

About Yomi

The Yomi robotic system is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (preoperative) and the surgical (intraoperative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. The system can also be used for planning and performing guided bone reduction (also known as alveoloplasty) of the mandible and/or maxilla. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants.

Since 2016, Yomi has been helping clinicians around the country plan and place dental implants with a high level of precision and efficiency, so they can operate with confidence, expand their practices, and deliver an excellent patient experience. The platform has assisted in the placement of nearly 100,000 implants.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Mirae Asset Financial Group , NVentures , Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .

Contact

For more information, please contact the Neocis media relations team at info@neocis.com.