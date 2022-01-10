Worldwide Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Industry to 2032 - Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type (Binders For Meat & Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat), Application (Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat), Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 and 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meat binders are naturally occurring compounds present in a variety of vegetables, fruits, cereal flours, etc. in abundance, and act through their solubility, viscosity, gel-forming ability, water-binding capacity, oil adsorption capacity, fermentability, and mineral and organic molecule binding capacity, which affect the product quality and characteristics.

Besides these, high-fiber intake tends to reduce the risk of colon cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and several other disorders. Moreover, based on their physicochemical properties, many fibers can help to improve the color, texture, and sensorial characteristics instead of nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions could help in the diminution of calorie content in foods.

Cultured meat can replace animal meat

The growth in demand for cultured meat is expected to be driven by factors such as the increased need for alternative proteins, high investment by key industry players, increase in concerns for animal welfare, and need for environmental sustainability. There is a need for the developers of cultured meat to compete with conventional meat offerings in terms of cost and quality.

However, the eco-friendly nature exhibited by cultured meat such as its 99% less land consumption, up to 96% less greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90% less water usage may draw the attention of researchers, scientists, eco-activists, and non-profit organizations for product development & commercialization. In addition, several startups are making significant progress in developing animal-free proteins. Alternative protein products derived from insects and plants as well as cultured meat products are gaining popularity among consumers across the world.

Rise of new entrants in Scaffolders and cultured meat market.

Since cultured meat is a strongly growing market, existing players are improving their market share, while new start-ups are being established rapidly. The cultured meat market is in its preliminary stage due to which unorganized players are present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the European and Asian markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat

4.2 Meat Binders Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein

5.2.1.2 Enhanced Food Safety

5.2.1.3 Investment by Key Industry Giants

5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Scaffolding to Increase in Protein Content

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scrutiny of Scaffold Meat

5.2.2.2 High Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Exploring Technological Advancements to Develop New Product Lines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Labeling

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing

6.2.3 Production and Processing

6.2.4 Packaging

6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution

6.2.6 End-Use Industry

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Scaffolding Technology

6.5 Pricing Analysis: The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market

6.6 Market Map and Ecosystem

6.6.1 Demand Side

6.6.2 Supply Side

6.6.3 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes: Market Map

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.9.1 Soya Beans

6.9.2 Wheat

6.9.3 Pea

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Degree of Competition

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11 Case Studies

6.11.1 Growing Demand for Meat Alternatives

6.11.2 Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products

7 Regulatory Scenario

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

8 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Type

8.1 Binders for Meat & Meat Substitutes

8.2 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat

9 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Meat Products

9.3 Meat Substitutes

9.4 Cultured Meat

10 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Meat Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beef

10.3 Pork

10.4 Fish

10.5 Poultry

10.6 Other Meat

11 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Netherlands

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 Singapore

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Rest of South America

11.6 Row

11.6.1 Israel

11.6.2 United Arab Emirates

11.6.3 Rest of the Row

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.3 Key Player Strategies

12.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Responses

12.4.1 Adm

12.4.2 Dupont

12.4.3 Kerry Group

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Meat Binder Companies)

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Pervasive

12.5.3 Emerging Leaders

12.5.4 Participants

12.5.5 Product Footprint

12.6 Scaffolder Companies Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.7.1 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.1.2 Dupont

13.1.3 Kerry Group

13.1.4 Ingredion Incorporated

13.1.5 Roquette Freres

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Wiberg GmbH

13.2.2 Advanced Food Systems, Inc.

13.2.3 Avebe

13.2.4 J.M. Huber Corporation

13.2.5 Gelita Ag

13.2.6 Nexira

13.2.7 Danagreen Co., Ltd

13.2.8 Excell

13.2.9 Matrix Meats

13.2.10 Myoworks Pvt Ltd

13.2.11 Mosa Meat

13.2.12 Seawith

13.2.13 Aleph Farms Ltd.

13.2.14 Memphis Meats

13.2.15 Supermeat

14 Appendix

