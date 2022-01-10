SunHydrogen Names Dr. Syed Mubeen as Chief Scientific Officer

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the appointment of Dr. Syed Mubeen to the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Dr. Mubeen, a University of Iowa Chemical Engineering Professor, has served as a lead scientist for SunHydrogen since 2015. His expertise is in the intersection of nanotechnology and electrochemical engineering, specifically in the areas of solar fuel and chemical production. At the University of Iowa, Dr. Mubeen also directed graduate admissions for the chemical engineering program. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed papers on electrochemistry and his work has been cited over 5500 times.

With his new role as SunHydrogen CSO in effect as of January 1, Dr. Mubeen has taken a leave of absence from the University of Iowa and assumed full-time duties with SunHydrogen.

As CSO, Dr. Mubeen will collaborate with SunHydrogen’s team and development partners to advance the company's nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation technology. He will also assist Director of Technology Dr. Joun Lee and the larger senior management team with the expansion of scientific staff and research capabilities for the production and scale-up of SunHydrogen’s technology.

“Dr. Mubeen has been instrumental to SunHydrogen's progress, and our team is thankful for the opportunity to work even more closely with him," said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young.



SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

