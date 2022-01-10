Colfax to Present at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference





Wilmington, DE, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, at 3:00 pm (EST). A live presentation of this event will be available via Colfax’s website at www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section. Replays will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System, a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, stockholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2022, to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential. Enovis Corporation will focus on specialty medical technologies and ESAB Corporation will focus on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.