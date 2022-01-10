Kelly Hopping Joins HYCU® as Chief Marketing Officer

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, announced today that Kelly Hopping has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kelly will be responsible for results-driven marketing and brand awareness campaigns and strategy. Her expertise in building and optimizing the full customer experience funnel, from brand to demand, follows on HYCU’s most successful year in the company’s history. Kelly has led global marketing initiatives for more than 20+ years for leading technology companies including Gartner, Rackspace and AMD. While at Rackspace, she managed multi-cloud solutions which included managed backup as a service.

“We just closed an outstanding year and that success continues into 2022 with Kelly joining our executive leadership team,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Her background and experience will drive HYCU’s recognition and awareness as well as help our customers and partners overcome the multi-cloud challenges they face with ease and simplicity. She is a proven leader at every level and I am personally thrilled she is joining HYCU to meet our hypergrowth goals for 2022 and beyond. Welcome Kelly, everyone at HYCU is excited and I know our customers and partners are excited at what’s to come.”

Prior to HYCU, Kelly was CMO at Toptal where she led marketing and was responsible for the customer experience. Prior to Toptal, Kelly served as CMO for the Digital Markets division of Gartner where she managed a portfolio of brands - Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice - to grow awareness and demand in the market. Before Gartner, Kelly was the VP of Integrated Solutions and Product Marketing for Rackspace where she was responsible for identifying, productizing, and launching multi-cloud solutions based on customer demands and industry verticals. Prior to Rackspace, Kelly led corporate brand strategy, campaign development and various marketing, communications, and business operations at AMD, Dell and Kraft Foods.

HYCU was founded in 2018 and has more than 3,000 customers globally. In 2021, the company secured a Series A Round of funding from Bain Capital Ventures and Acrew Capital. The company closed 2021 with triple digit growth for its purpose-built, multi-cloud data protection solutions. These solutions are delivered as a service and used by mid-size to large enterprises to provide data resiliency, mobility, and disaster recovery for customers and partners worldwide.

“There are times when you know you are ready to conquer whatever is in front of you and pursue your passion to its fullest and that time is now at HYCU,” said Kelly Hopping, CMO, HYCU, Inc. “I have spent my life creating, driving and executing on brand and marketing strategies that align and achieve key corporate goals and objectives. I am excited to bring that expertise to HYCU and work with Simon, the executive leadership team and the rest of the organization. 2022 will be an amazing year and I look forward to sharing our combined successes throughout.”

Kelly serves on the board of nDivision and is president of the Austin chapter for the nonprofit board Empowering Women as Leaders (EWL). She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University.

For information on HYCU and the company’s leadership team and solutions, visit: https://www.hycu.com/, or follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

