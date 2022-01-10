BAYOOTEC Cuts Frontend Development Time by 15% with Progress

With Progress Kendo UI, German software provider builds a consistent user experience across applications and helps customers digitalize their operations

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that BAYOOTEC , a full-service software provider based in the DACH region, is using Progress® Kendo UI® JavaScript component libraries to quickly build and easily customize functional, visually appealing applications for their clients.

BAYOOTEC, the enterprise software division of BAYOONET AG, helps more than 800 organizations digitalize and streamline their operations by creating custom solutions that fill the missing link between their different technology tools and data sources. BAYOOTEC needed a comprehensive UI toolbox that would deliver an exceptionally intuitive and easy-to-use interface for their customers.

The team chose Progress Kendo UI, a suite of high-performance UI components for building web applications, as it offered them an opportunity to progressively standardize their tools as the business grows. Designed to help developers build high-impact Angular, Vue and .NET MVC applications in record time, Kendo UI libraries helped BAYOOTEC cut frontend development time by 15%, significantly reducing their overall costs. Kendo UI also saved costs for their customers because of how easy the applications’ UI was to introduce.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The Kendo UI interface is intuitive, which lowers the threshold for rolling out the new software within their organizations, saving them months of training,” said Ekaterina Ruzhekova, COO of BAYOOTEC. “While we’ve helped them transition to a more effective way of working, Kendo UI has made the digitalization of their workflow exceptionally pain-free.”

By standardizing their UI library, BAYOOTEC was able to not only increase customer satisfaction, but also scale their business. With Kendo UI, they have managed to make time for more projects and retain existing customers, because they are confident that the company will deliver a consistent frontend experience across their applications.

“With the right tools, application developers are in a position to not just deliver great apps, but also to drive the overall success of their businesses,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “Using Kendo UI, BAYOOTEC has been able to drive faster cycles of innovation and create stable, feature-rich, and effective applications, making their customers successful.”

Kendo UI libraries are the industry-standard choice for developers who need to build a professional, consistent user experience for enterprise web applications, with the most popular JS frameworks of the modern web—Angular and Vue. It delivers components to meet all app requirements for data handling, performance, UX, design and accessibility. For more information, click here .

