XpresSpa Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of HyperPointe

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company (the “Company”), today announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the equity interests of GCG Connect, LLC d/b/a HyperPointe for $5.5 million in cash, $1 million in common stock, along with potential additional earn-out payments of up to $7.5 million over a three-year timeframe based upon future performance, which may be satisfied in cash or Company common stock or a combination subject to various terms and conditions. Based upon preliminary and unaudited results, HyperPointe generated $5.5 million in revenue and $1.2 million in EBITDA during 2021. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.



HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. HyperPointe has significant experience in patient and healthcare professional marketing and deep technological experience with CXM (customer experience management) and data analytics. Since June 2020 HyperPointe’s personnel and suite of services and technology have been used to develop and deploy the technological infrastructure for XpresCheck®. This partnership has proven to be trusted, strategic, and focused in launching COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports through XpresCheck.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Expanding our digital health and data footprints is vital to expanding our business and developing additional routes to revenue. We view this as the next step in the journey we have been on since we first laid the groundwork for XpresCheck in the spring of 2020. HyperPointe was instrumental in helping to secure the CDC partnership, has been intimately involved in expanding that relationship, and has extensive healthcare knowledge and relationships with the pharmaceutical industry.

Ezra Ernst, HyperPointe CEO, added, “We have worked closely with the XpresSpa Group for more than 18 months and are excited to be joining their family of brands. We believe there is great opportunity for us to work collaboratively across multiple business lines, including data integration and analytics, which will allow us to bring proactive, personalized healthcare experiences, clinical intelligence, and biosecurity services to our many constituents from patients, health care professionals, governments, and pharmaceutical companies.

The HyperPointe team will join the Company as part of this transaction. HyperPointe will operate as a stand-alone entity and join the Company’s family of brands along with XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, and Treat™. Mr. Ernst will also take on the role as Chief Executive Officer of XpresCheck, reporting to Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ernst will spearhead efforts to rapidly expand and integrate XpresCheck’s COVID-19 screening and testing business with HyperPointe’s customer experience management technology, data management know how in furthering product and service offerings to additional airports and business customers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical verticals.

Mr. Ernst has spent 25 years in the healthcare sector revitalizing and accelerating revenue growth with innovation and agility to better serve clients, leverage technology, develop new products, leverage key industry partnerships, working with multiple presidential administrations and gaining access to new markets. His prior roles have included President - OptumHealth Education at UnitedHealth Group, General Manager at WebMD, and CEO at Physician’s Weekly.

Bruce Bernstein, XpresSpa Group Chairman of the Board, stated, “The extension of the CDC program underscores the importance of proactive bio-surveillance testing across our nation's airports and the leading role that XpresCheck is playing in monitoring the potential risks that may be entering our borders. Today’s modern consumers desire digital connections, services and safety when they travel. With HyperPointe joining our organization, I see them as an additional catalysts to further expand our relationship with the CDC and new revenue streams by moving XpresCheck into the digital health and biosecurity ecosystems.”

About HyperPointe™

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry located in Teaneck, NJ. Throughout its history of 35+ years, HyperPointe has served as a valuable partner to a diverse array of global and domestic health brands by building deep, personal connections to the patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers they serve. To learn more, visit www.Hyperpointe.com



