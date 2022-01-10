Alignment Healthcare Continues to Pave the Way for Sustainable Growth with Unique Payvidor Model

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that its inpatient utilization in the fourth quarter of 2021 was about 5 percent lower than expected, even amid COVID-19.



“This further validates that our AVA health platform and differentiated care delivery model are working,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Delivering high-quality care at lower costs allows Alignment to provide consistent value to its members year in and year out. We are able to do well by doing good by improving the health and well-being of our members.”

Additionally, its health plan membership is at 92,700 as of Jan. 1, 2022, following its annual enrollment period (AEP). The growth represents an approximately 16 percent increase compared to its January 2021 health plan membership.

“We’ve taken a disciplined, long-term approach rather than adopting a model of growth-at-all-costs,” said Kao. “This AEP season follows years of consistent growth for Alignment while upholding high-quality standards. We’re creating value as a business and – importantly – delivering value to our members and their families.”

Alignment will remain focused on three core areas:

Continuing to innovate on attractive coverage and benefits that address the whole person as it strives to meet the personalized needs of different ethnicities, acuities and income levels;

Ensuring all members have access to coordinated care in an increasingly digital-first world by improving its concierge services to its members; and

Engaging more deeply with its network of marquee provider partners across the country, while continuing to add more leading partners and trusted brands.



“Our focus has been, and will continue to be, long-term, sustainable success and becoming the most trusted health care brand for seniors,” added Kao. “To strengthen our benefit design structure and growth outcomes, we will continue to refine our distribution, network and supplemental benefit strategies this year.”

For 2022, Alignment serves 38 counties across four states, representing 7 million seniors, and offers more than 40 health plans, its largest and most diverse portfolio to date. The company also signed new partnerships with trusted and recognized providers for care, including Cedars-Sinai, Scripps Health, Hoag Memorial and Dignity Health.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

