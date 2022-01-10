XpresSpa Group Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company, today announced that a majority of the independent members of its Board of Directors granted an equity award to Ezra T. Ernst, who was previously affiliated with GCG Connect LLC d/b/a HyperPointe (“HyperPointe”) and who was offered employment with the Company in connection with XpresSpa’s acquisition of the equity interests of HyperPointe, as an inducement material to such new employee entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved on January 7, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employee will receive stock options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of XpresSpa common stock. The stock options will be issued upon the closing of the acquisition of HyperPointe and employee’s hire date in connection therewith (the "Grant Date"), and all stock options included within the equity inducement award will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of XpresSpa common stock on the Grant Date. One-third of the options will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the Grant Date, subject to the employee's continued employment with XpresSpa or its subsidiaries on such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term.

