FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), January 10, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



04/01/2022 MTA 647 227.9450 147,480.40 06/01/2022 MTA 17,741 230.4615 4,088,617.20 07/01/2022 MTA 7,453 225.1943 1,678,373.40



Total







- 25,841 228.8793 5,914,471.00

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 7, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 66,651,629.70 for No. 311,827 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 7, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,105,944 common shares equal to 3.93% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 7, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 4,920,618 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 724,901,211.23.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

