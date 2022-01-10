Healthcare Resource Group Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Healthcare Resource Group's Complete Business Office (CBO) service using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Complete Business Office has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Healthcare Resource Group’s Complete Business Office (CBO) solution enables clients to streamline workflows and eliminate inefficiencies that cost time and money. CBO creates clear communication channels, supports internal medical billing staff and enhances decision making.

“We are very proud and excited to have received the Peer Review designation from HFMA,” said HRG President Greg West. “HFMA is a top healthcare finance organization and having their approval gives us credibility and acknowledgement for the success we have achieved for our clients.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Healthcare Resource Group achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Healthcare Resource Group

HRG is the largest U.S. based, employee-owned revenue cycle management company in the nation. Founded and focused on quality and delivering exceptional customer service, HRG develops the people, processes, and technology to fully optimize the medical revenue cycle for partners of all sizes across the country. HRG’s expertly crafted revenue cycle management services provide customized solutions for healthcare facility’s unique needs. Our client-centric service suite provides the tools needed to optimize any part of your Patient Financial Services (PFS) or Health Information Management (HIM) department and increases organizations’ efficiency, profitability, and patient satisfaction.

