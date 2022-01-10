Edf: Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

English French

Paris, January 10th, 2022

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

On 30th June 2021, in connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement:

1 235 745 titres

5 013 374 euros en espèces

Transactions made from 1st July 2021 to 31st December 2021:

10 989 purchase transactions

11 116 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

5 185 888 shares and € 60 734 394.46 for purchase transactions

5 247 079 shares and € 61 653 928.60 for sale transactions

It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account

738 882 shares

€ 10 120 161

On 31rd December 2021 the following assets were outstanding under the liquidity agreement:

- 1 174 554 shares

- € 5 932 879,04 in cash

Attachment