Food Lion Recalls Two Varieties of In-Store Prepared Salad Kits

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is recalling its in-store prepared Cobb and Chef’s Salad Kits because the vendor has alerted us that the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. The affected products could have been purchased from the Deli Department at all Food Lion locations between Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 10, 2022, with a Sell By date of Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 10, 2022.



Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return the item to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee."

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.





CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2933898e-52fb-423b-9c34-27ff5fd670cd