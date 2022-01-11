ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins landmark contract to deliver up to 200 regional trains in Norway

English French

Alstom wins landmark contract to deliver up to 200 regional trains in Norway

Framework agreement with Norske Tog worth at least €1.8 billion to provide up to 200 Coradia Nordic trains

First firm order of 30 trains worth €380 million





11 January 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a framework contract with Norske Tog (NT)1 allowing for the provision of up to 200 Coradia Nordic regional trains. Valued at over €1.8 billion, the contract constitutes the most significant rail procurement in Norway’s history. The first firm order of 30 trains is worth €380 million.

Delivery of Norske Tog’s new “Class 77” regional trains is scheduled to begin in 2025. Once in service, this new fleet will begin operations as a suburban and fast rail service, connecting Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

“We look forward to being able to offer improved capacity, comfort and mobile coverage to our commuters,” says Øystein Risan, Managing Director of Norske Tog.

“We are truly pleased that Norske Tog has selected Alstom to build their future fleet of trains. We are proud to contribute to increasing capacity on busy lines in the Oslo and Viken area. The chosen Coradia Nordic trains are fully suitable for Norwegian weather conditions. Furthermore, this order confirms Alstom’s leading position in Norway, as we are already equipping the entire Norwegian fleet with a new signalling solution,” says Rob Whyte, Managing Director of Alstom Nordics.

The Coradia Nordic for Norske Tog has been specially adapted to meet the needs of the Norwegian rail network. Its top speed of 160 km/h ensures a swift and comfortable commute in a spacious and relaxing environment. Each trainset will consist of six single-deck coaches for a total capacity of 778 passengers, offering 40% higher capacity than the trains they replace. The new trains will be equipped with the latest ETCS2 signalling system. The system will feature a world-first advanced odometry solution designed for the harshest winter conditions.

Coradia Nordic is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, highly versatile family of electric multiple unit trains designed to meet the demands of regional and intercity transport in Nordic countries. A modular design allows operators to choose the configuration and interior that work best for their market and commercial strategy. In addition, Alstom’s sustainable approach to services considers the entire life cycle of the product, from initial design to end of life, which will maximize the value of Norske Tog’s assets. Nearly 300 Coradia Nordic trains have been delivered to customers in Nordic countries so far.

Alstom will assemble the trains for Norske Tog at its site in Salzgitter, Germany. The project office with project and contract management, product commissioning, testing, documentation, training and warranty will be executed within Norway.

Alstom’s Coradia range meets today’s demands in regional and intercity transport and features trains that have proved themselves in operation for over thirty years. To date, Alstom has sold 3,300 Coradia trains worldwide. The Coradia range offers electrical and diesel traction, along with other innovative emission-free solutions, such as battery and hydrogen powered traction, for non-electrified lines.

Alstom™, Coradia™ and Coradia Nordic™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Norske Tog AS is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications. The company procures, owns, and manages rolling stock for passenger train transport in Norway.

2 European Train Control System, Baseline 3 Release 2

