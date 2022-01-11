Enthusiast Gaming and e.l.f. Cosmetics Announce “Rising Stars: Collegiate Edition” Talent Competition To Find The Next Gaming Superstar

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced the new season of “Rising Stars,” a competition series that searches for the next great content creators. This season, e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE: ELF) will co-create the series with Enthusiast Gaming, to discover the next gaming superstars from colleges across the U.S. and Canada.



“We are thrilled to welcome e.l.f. Cosmetics as our first Rising Stars co-creators, building on the success of properties including Gamers’ Greatest Talent and Luminosity Academy, which connect top brands with gaming and esports fans,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are looking for a diverse mix of up-and-coming creators from colleges across the U.S. and Canada, who will have a chance to learn from top gamers and mentors as they compete for a spot on our Luminosity Gaming roster.”

Rising Stars: Collegiate Edition contestants will submit an audition clip demonstrating their content creator skills, while speaking to their motivation for seeking to join Luminosity Gaming. The winner will be awarded a $100,000 contract and join the Luminosity Gaming roster, alongside gaming stars such as @xQc and @NickEh30 . The two runners-up will win a US$2,500 college grant, courtesy of e.l.f. All finalists will receive a limited-edition collection of e.l.f.’s OG products.

The series will feature top gaming stars including Luminosity Gaming’s @xChocoBars and @TheSommerset , who will serve as mentors to each of the competitors.

“We are excited to co-create with Enthusiast Gaming to empower the next generation of rising stars in gaming,” said Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty. “We look forward to inspiring confidence and unleashing the creativity and self-expression of up-and-coming creators.”

e.l.f. ventured into gaming in the fall of 2020 when it teamed up with Loserfruit, also known as Lufu, one of the world’s top gamers. In May 2021, e.l.f. joined forces with Enthusiast Gaming and TikTok to launch Gamers’ Greatest Talent, a series that searched for the TikTok gaming community’s hidden talents. e.l.f. was then one of the first major beauty brands to launch a branded channel on Twitch titled “e.l.f. You”, which champions empowerment in gaming and features new streams every week.

The four-week live competition series will premiere on February 26th on Luminosity Gaming’s Twitch channel, www.twitch.tv/lgloyal , and on www.twitch.tv/elfyou .

Applications are open from January 17th through February 14th. To register and for a detailed schedule of events and activations, visit the Rising Stars website, https://www.risingstars.gg/

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan, clean and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and ULTA Beauty, and has a growing international presence including at Boots, Superdrug, and Douglas. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com .

