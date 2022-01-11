DMW&H Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Applications, Troy Donnelly

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a full-service material handling solutions provider, announced Troy Donnelly has joined the executive team as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Applications. In this role, Donnelly’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating DMW&H’s revenue through expanding DMW&H’s presence in new channels and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.

Troy Donnelly brings over 30 years of leadership experience, with 20 of those in the material handling industry and has expertise in automated distribution solutions, strategic direction, and solution strategy. Troy’s years of experience with automated material handling systems analysis has created a strong foundational knowledge in automated value engineering, R&D development, and customer ROI. As Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Applications, Troy will provide leadership, strategic development, and market strategy to ensure that DMW&H has continuous growth and improvement. Troy has a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA.

“As DMW&H continues to grow, identifying and attracting new leaders has become even more important,” says Joe Colletti, President and CEO of DMW&H. “I am excited to have Troy join our executive team as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Applications. Troy brings a deep blend of strategic development, sales and solution strategies, and leadership to our established team. He has deep knowledge of our market, products, and customers, and has the keen ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results. We are excited to have him on board as we begin our next phase of growth.”

About DMW&H

DMW&H designs, integrates, installs and supports complex material handling systems for the industrial, food/beverage, wine & spirits, parcel, and retail industries. Delivering Material Handling Solutions, DMW&H continues to lead the industry in competitive services and pricing, priding itself on creating systems matched to individual customer needs. By combining some of the industry’s best talent with the size, reputation and corporate capabilities of the Dearborn Mid-West and W&H Systems brands, DMW&H is primed for continued rapid growth. Visit us at www.dmwandh.com.

