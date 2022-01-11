GBT is Developing an Internet Based Licensing System to Potentially to Offer its Microchip Analysis Technology Through a Secured Web Portal Interface

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing an Internet based system to potentially license its microchip analysis technology through a web portal interface.



Using a secured portal, fabless IC design firms will be able to license and use GBT’s IC analysis programs per demand. This system will potentially offer an affordable solution for small and medium integrated design companies that cannot afford mass licensing model costs. Typically, these types of software are licensed based on the number of users, and in case of large corporations via a site license model. This method may not be affordable to many small and medium size IC design firms. Establishing a per-demand, per-user license leasing feature may open new business opportunities for many IC design houses around the world.

GBT, upon completion of the portal, plans to offer a wide variety of IC analysis and verification programs within the fields of Design Rule Check, Reliability, Electrical Connectivity, and DFM (Design for Manufacturing). Once developed, the secured web portal will offer the option of analysis run on the customer’s machines or on GBT’s secured servers with the goal of correcting and/or improving the microchip’s characteristics and confirming the desired outcome. Corporations will be able to license GBT’s software tools per session and usage period; for example, per week, month or more. The licensing cost will be calculated according to usage time, number of users and the leased software tools. In the past decade the IC’s industry has experienced high demand for computer-aided-design (CAD), also called EDA (Electronic Design Automation), software tools as these become key aspects in transforming product’s definition and concepts into production-ready integrated circuits. GBT intends to make its technology available for all IC design firms sizes enabling them to achieve their goals and introduce their projects to market in an affordable manner.

“Large microchip design companies typically pay millions of dollars annually to license a complete set of EDA tools that are necessary to design IC projects; particularly, in advanced nanometer nodes. But not every design firm can afford this cost. For example, startups or medium size corporations are struggling paying high licensing cost of EDA tools to ensure well designed projects. Using a per-demand, per user licensing model, we plan to offer our IC analysis technology in much more affordable prices. As large corporations will be able to license our technology according to their capabilities, smaller and medium firms will also benefit from advanced IC analytics tools in an affordable cost. We plan to offer this type of licensing through a secured web portal that will provide time/user based, per-demand leasing option. Design firms will have the option to run GBT’s software on their own servers or to upload their design to be processed on our secured computing environment. We will offer our Design Rule, Reliability, Connectivity and DFM analysis tools. We plan to incorporate advanced data security technology to protect design firm’s IP and analysis results. We firmly believe that such a system may create a whole world of business opportunities, offering significant productivity enhancement technology, enabling a major project’s design time reduction, with higher quality, and much faster timelines to market” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

