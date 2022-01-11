IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Josh Bartch, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction.

Throughout the interview, Bartch discussed Mydecine’s business model, highlighting its phased approach to developing improved treatment options for a variety of underserved indications.

“Mydecine Innovations Group… is really focused on first- and second-generation novel therapeutics derived from different psychedelic molecules. We’re using those as a blueprint or starting point and then making several improvements for what we call second-generation psychedelic molecules for the treatment of a number of indications,” Bartch said. “More specifically, our two lead indications are smoking cessation, through a partnership with Johns Hopkins, and PTSD, which we have some incredible high-level partnerships on as well.”

“The first generation, which is a single molecule of psilocybin (we call it MYCO-001), we think is significantly better than what’s currently available on the market,” he continued. “For smoking cessation, for instance, you’re looking at no good solutions currently available. You have Chantix, which was recently recalled for a cancer-causing carcinogen… Even before, when it was still available on the shelf, this is a blockbuster drug doing $1.2 billion per year with efficacy data in the single digits at 12 months.”

“What we’re showing in our early-stage trials is significantly better than that – upwards of 80% at six months and 67% at 12 months,” Bartch added. “Through our phased approach, we take that first generation, look at imperfections and make improvements – things in the nature of half-life, controllability, delivery time, onset time, anxiety associated with different molecules, etc.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Josh Bartch, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF), to learn more about the company’s proven management team, recent milestones and operational goals for 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of innovations in the mental health and treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise, focusing on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential.

By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we treat mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the cognitive healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Mydecine.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

