Chime Named Title Sponsor of Inaugural Lucido Global Event 

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced it is title sponsor of the inaugural Lucido Global event Momentum , designed to empower and inspire realtors for success in 2022 and beyond. The new event will take place on February 19, 2022 in Orlando, Florida and feature retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink as the keynote speaker. Willink is also co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, and host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast . The half day event will focus on building effective leadership skills among like-minded real estate professionals looking to take their business to the next level. To register for Momentum, visit HERE .



In 2021, Chime helped Lucido Global, recognized as one of the top real estate teams in the country, pass $1B in annual sales, eliminate more than 40% of labor intensive, manual data entry, and increase business generation by 42%. To learn more about how Chime helped deliver significant and measurable results for Lucido Global, check out our case study HERE .

WHAT: Momentum , a Lucido Global Event for the Real Estate Industry

WHEN: February 19, 2022

WHERE: Hilton Orlando; Orlando, Florida

“We are proud to sponsor Momentum and support strategic realtors looking to achieve greater success and attain critical leadership skills to compete in today’s market,” said Dave Carter, vice president of marketing, Chime. “Working with the team at Lucido Global and hundreds of agents, teams, and brokerages across the country, we keenly understand the challenges real estate professionals face and continue to deliver the innovative technology needed to effectively identify, nurture and convert leads for increased business. We look forward to coming together as an industry to share best practices and lessons learned to inspire and empower the next generation of great real estate leaders.”

For more information about the event visit the Momentum site . To learn more about how Chime can help your business, visit chime.me or view our case studies .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .