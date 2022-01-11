IBN and BioMedWire Announce 2nd Year of Collaboration with Dynamic Global Events as Official Media Partners for the 2022 Event Line-Up

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire – IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”) as an official media partner for DGE’s premier 2022 life science events. In addition, BioMedWire (“BMW”), a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of the 50+ brands forming part of IBN, will also serve as an official media partner for DGE’s 2022 events.



Dynamic Global Events has rapidly established itself as a leader in providing leading B2B events for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. DGE’s primary goal is defined by its name – to serve the dynamic informational and networking needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, medical device and other allied industries across the life science ecosystem. With a focused team that has 100+ years of collective B2B event experience, DGE has made a significant impact within the life sciences sector through its broad array of live, virtual and hybrid events spanning a diverse range of topics, including Advancing Women’s Leadership (AWLC), Virtual Clinical Trials (VCT), Digital Marketing for Life Sciences, Digital Strategies & Innovations for Medical Affairs and Chief Patient Officer Summit.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating once again with IBN and BioMedWire,” said Elizabeth Stanislaw, MBA, Senior Marketing Manager of Dynamic Global Events. “Their widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible visibility for our sponsors. Moreover, their multifaceted approach complements our existing strategies to reach larger audiences.”

“Our team is excited to continue working alongside Dynamic Global Events as we help bring wider awareness to their broad array of exciting and educational events,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications. “Over the past five years, DGE has gained a well-deserved reputation as an informational leader within the life sciences industry, and we are very excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention to their diverse array of events.”

To see DGE’s full event line up for 2022, visit: https://dgevents.com/events/

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These The distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through BioMedWire (“BMW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution. For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

