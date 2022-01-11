Wowza, Named in the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards by Built In Colorado, Continues to Invest in Employees by Opening a New Global Headquarters

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems , the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery worldwide, has once again gained recognition in Built In Colorado’s annual awards for its dedication to employees. The company was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Colorado, Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado and Best Paying Companies in Colorado for 2022. Previously headquartered in Golden, Wowza is opening a new global headquarters in the Belmar district of Lakewood this February to serve as a central hub for current and future employees.



Founded in 2007, Wowza has long been a Colorado-based company with remote team members across the globe. It joins companies of all sizes on the Built In Colorado awards list, placing it among Colorado’s biggest names in tech. Wowza’s inclusion on the list was determined based on company data about compensation and benefits.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, CMO of Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Wowza will formally open its Belmar office location in February 2022 to serve more than 80 full-time employees in Colorado, with plans to fill additional roles throughout the year. The new office reflects Wowza’s continued investment in local talent and growth across all departments. Wowza’s partnership with private equity firm Clearhaven Partners, announced earlier this year, helped facilitate the relocation by providing resources to fuel a new chapter of innovation and leadership.

“We’re excited to be honored for the benefits we offer and see our new corporate headquarters as an extension of those efforts,” said David Stubenvoll, co-founder and CEO of Wowza. “Located in a central front-range location with incredible amenities for our employees, we designed the space to foster collaboration with our customers and colleagues around the world while supporting Colorado team members adapting to flexible working schedules. Belmar offers our employees great options for dining, entertainment and recreation outside our front door.”

“We’re happy to welcome Wowza’s employees to Lakewood,” said Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul. “Belmar offers visitors easy walking access to more than 80 local and national retail shops, dozens of dining and food options from Whole Foods Market to In-N-Out Burger, and the nearby 32-acre Belmar Park with miles of trails and acres of water to enjoy year-round.”

Wowza has won numerous Best Places to Work awards over the years, including 100 Best Mid-Size Companies in Colorado and Top 50 Companies With the Best Employee Perks and Benefits, both by Built In Colorado in 2021. Additionally, Wowza frequents Streaming Media’s 50 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video and Readers’ Choice Awards. The growing company is currently hiring across a variety of job positions, with a substantial focus on expanding the engineering and sales teams based out of the new Belmar office.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza is the market leader in providing mission-critical video streaming solutions that enable customers to reliably deliver content to any device, anywhere, at any scale. Wowza has powered video for more than 35,000 organizations across end markets globally including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, education and healthcare, among others. Wowza’s products and services solve some of the most challenging aspects of video streaming for its customers, enabling seamless experiences. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit www.wowza.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely www.builtin.com.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.