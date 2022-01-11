Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 54 lawyers globally in its 2022 partner class

Houston, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 54 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2022.
The promotions span 11 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (18 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (10); banking and finance (9); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); tax (3); real estate (2); projects (2); antitrust and competition (1); bankruptcy, financial restructuring and insolvency (1); and information governance, privacy and cybersecurity (1). Twenty-three of the 54 promoted lawyers are women (43%).
Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:
“Congratulations to these outstanding individuals who represent the future of Norton Rose Fulbright on their well-deserved promotions. Our clients continually praise these rising stars for their industry knowledge, business acumen and innovative solutions. I am especially proud that women account for more than 40% of our partner promotions for the third straight year, aligning with our ongoing gender diversity target of 40% women in our overall partnership, leadership roles, lawyer promotions, lateral additions and senior business services hires.”
Promotion details, including lawyer name, practice and location, can be found below.
Australia
- Kate Green (litigation and disputes, Sydney)
- Harriet Oldmeadow (litigation and disputes, Sydney)
- Nick Sinclair (banking and finance, Perth)
Canada
- Robin Acworth (corporate, M&A and securities, Calgary)
- Véronique Barry (corporate, M&A and securities, Québec)
- Scott Boucher (litigation and disputes, Vancouver)
- Brian Chau (intellectual property, Toronto)
- Matthew Choi (banking and finance, Vancouver)
- Jenna Anne de Jong (litigation and disputes, Ottawa)
- Russell Dufault (banking and finance, Toronto)
- Alison FitzGerald (litigation and disputes, Ottawa)
- Caroline Jodoin (employment and labor, Montréal)
- Jonathan Lafrance (tax, Montréal)
- Brigitte LeBlanc-Lapointe (corporate, M&A and securities, Ottawa)
- Jennifer McPherson (corporate, M&A and securities, Calgary)
- Brian Milne (tax, Calgary)
- Fahad Siddiqui (litigation and disputes, Toronto)
- Joshua Sprague (real estate, Ottawa)
- Nikita Stepin (intellectual property, Montréal)
- Tim Stewart (banking and finance, Toronto)
Germany
- Bernd Dreier (corporate, M&A and securities, Munich)
- Claudia Posluschny (employment and labor, Munich)
- Veit Sahlfeld (banking and finance, Hamburg)
- Annabelle Wheeler (litigation and disputes, Munich/London)
Hong Kong
- Rachel Chan (corporate, M&A and securities, Hong Kong)
- Daniel Ng (litigation and disputes, Hong Kong)
South Africa*
- Paul Cartwright (litigation and disputes, Johannesburg)
United Kingdom
- Matthew Buckle (litigation and disputes, London)
- Zayba Drabu (litigation and disputes, London)
- Helen Fairhead (antitrust and competition, London)
- Laura Kiwelu (projects, London)
- James Lockwood (litigation and disputes, London)
- Marianne McMahon (general counsel, London)
- Louisa Roe (real estate, London)
- Nicolas Sirtoli (corporate, M&A and securities, London)
- Alex Zekkos (banking and finance, London)
United States
- Rebecca Abou-Chedid (projects, Washington, DC)
- Nathan Baum (litigation and disputes, Dallas)
- Kimberly Cheeseman (employment and labor, Houston)
- Justin Coddington, (tax, Houston)
- Victoria Corder (litigation and disputes, New York)
- Joseph Drapalski (litigation and disputes, Los Angeles)
- Eric Green (intellectual property, Austin)
- Fiona Henderson (banking and finance, New York)
- Jared Kaplan (corporate, M&A and securities, New York)
- Dimitri Millas (banking and finance, Houston)
- Denton Nichols (litigation and disputes, Houston)
- Blake Redwine (corporate, M&A and securities, Dallas)
- Anna Rudawski (information governance, privacy and cybersecurity, New York)
- Rafe Schaefer (litigation and disputes, Houston)
- Darren Smith (intellectual property, Houston)
- Rebecca Winthrop (bankruptcy, financial restructuring and insolvency, Los Angeles)
- Alberta Yan (corporate, M&A and securities, New York)
- Geraldine Young (litigation and disputes, Houston)
*Lawyers in South Africa receive promotions to director instead of partner.