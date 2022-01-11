Record Year at AVOXI, Hitting 45% Growth in Q4 to Close Out 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), announced a record-breaking 45% growth to close out Q4, positioning itself with strong momentum for revenue acceleration into 2022.

2021 was a year of increased platform adoption and revenue growth across all product lines for AVOXI. The team's customer-led software enabled them to snag two significant financial milestones over the past two quarters - achieving profitability and hitting the Rule of 40.

"Hitting such significant financial milestones was a remarkable way to end 2021," says David Wise, CEO. "Delivering intuitive solutions, and seeing them quickly adopted by our customers has helped propel our growth. We're excited to continue that momentum into the new year."

Intentional Product Development Spurs Account Expansion

AVOXI's mission-critical communication solutions, paired with their aggressive 2021 product roadmap, delivered expanded functionality across product lines, fueling an all-time-high net-dollar expansion of 122% to close out the year.

With new features like Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, expanded user roles and security capabilities, programmable voice APIs, insightful analytics, and the introduction of their local two-way voice service, TrueLocalTM, AVOXI's enterprise customers acquired the global reach they needed in the platforms they preferred.

Strong Product Adoption Drives Team Buildout

To coincide with 2021 growth, AVOXI added talent across revenue, product and support teams, increasing company-wide headcount by 42%.

Industry recognition also followed AVOXI's product adoption, most recently named in G2's Best Contact Center Operations Software Winter 2022 Report. Their "High Performer" honor follows earlier recognition in G2's 2021 Fall Report, as well as awards from Capterra and CUSTOMER magazine.

Expanding Product Depth in 2022

In the year ahead, AVOXI plans to continue expanding its solutions to meet the increasing enterprise need for an improved unified global customer experience.

Kicking off the year with their #40in40 TrueLocalTM campaign, AVOXI is increasing its local two-way calling capabilities into 40 new countries within the first 40 days of the year. Coverage will span hard-to-reach regions within Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle East, totaling coverage in over 80 countries.

Other features on the horizon for Q1 include skills-based routing, call insights reporting and expanded mobile functionality to support global remote teams.

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global communications platform, provides voice, messaging, and contact center solutions - all within one platform. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily scale with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality, and reliability.

Powering 7,000 customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com.

