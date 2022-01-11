JLT Mobile Computers completes acquisition of French sales partner ID Work that becomes JLT France

Swedish English French German Italian Dutch

As part of JLT’s growth strategy to strengthen its sales channel, the acquisition reinforces the company’s French presence and commitment to one of its largest and most important European markets.

Växjö, Sweden, 11 January 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of their longtime French sales partner ID Work. Effective as of today, ID Work becomes JLT France, with ID Work founder Philippe Briantais providing continuity as managing director of the new operation. The acquisition represents the next step in JLT’s growth strategy, and the establishment of a dedicated French sales office will significantly strengthen the company’s ability to support its customers and partners in the important French market.

Founded by the French entrepreneur and industry veteran Philippe Briantais in 2013, ID Work has successfully established JLT on the French market and been driving sales through a country-wide network of system integrators and resellers. During that period, France has grown into one of JLT’s largest and most important markets in Europe. With the acquisition, JLT is establishing a local sales office and will forge closer relationships with its French customers and sales partners.

“This acquisition will be of great value to our French partners and customers,” said Philippe Briantais, founder of ID Work and newly appointed managing director of JLT France. “We have been an authorized JLT sales partner for nine years and our customers have always known they can rely on the superior quality, performance, and reliability of JLT computers. They will value JLT’s increased sales and support presence, and the company’s obvious commitment to the French market.”

“ID Work has been a close partner and done a terrific job in introducing the JLT brand and our products on the French market and setting up a growing network of sales partners throughout the nation,” said Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “With this acquisition we now have the opportunity to work more closely with, and paying even greater attention to the specific needs of, our French partners and customers. I’m thrilled to be able to continue to work with Philippe Briantais as we drive our expansion in France further.”

As a result of the acquisition, JLT will establish a local French office trading under the name JLT Mobile Computers France SAS and with its own personnel. ID Work’s business and all of its customers and sales partners in France will transition into the new JLT company. JLT is already in the process of recruiting technical and commercial sales managers for their new French office (see here) and has also set up a dedicated French language version of its website.

JLT’s core competence, products and services mesh well with the company’s French market focus on warehousing and food industry logistics where JLT devices are deployed in all sorts of vehicles. Among key JLT customers in France are seven large distribution centers serving one of the leading French supermarket chains.

The acquisition and French office formation is executed at a time where JLT is seeing a swift recovery from the Covid-19 related decline in 2020.

JLT recently launched the Android-based JLT6012A rugged vehicle-mount computer (full press release here) and has established its new JLT Software Solutions subsidiary with the aim to develop software and services that will provide competitive advantage and new business opportunities for JLT’s core products.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers France SAS Per Holmberg, CEO Philippe Briantais, MD Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +33 60 706 0729 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com philippe.briantais@jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com Press Contact Certified Adviser PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

