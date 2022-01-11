English French

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC LAUNCHES THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF

THE FIRST SALIVA SELF-TEST FOR HIV TESTING IN FRANCE

OraQuick®: first rapid saliva self-test for HIV screening for point-of-care biology, including pharmacies

Paris, January 11, 2022 – 5:45pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces that it entered into an exclusive distribution contract for the commercialization of OraQuick®, a saliva self-test, with Orasure, a US company. This exclusive contract includes the French market and its overseas territories.

OraQuick® is a CE marked rapid test that can detect the presence of antibodies characteristic of HIV infections in 20 minutes from a saliva sample. Like the COVID serological tests, it includes a small plate with a window to view the result. It does not require a blood sample but a simple saliva sample drawn with a palette also provided for this purpose.

In France, an estimated 173,000 people are infected with HIV, 24,000 of whom are unaware of their infection. Currently, more than 25% of HIV tests are carried out on late stage infections. The availability of rapid screening tests that are easy to implement is therefore essential to encourage self-screening in all discretion.

OraQuick® is immediately available in pharmacies and for hospital or non-profit organizations screening centers. With this test, Eurobio Scientific is strengthening its presence in point-of-care biology, particularly in pharmacies, and expanding its range of self-tests, its COVID self-test being already available since June 2021.

Next financial meeting

2021 FY revenues: 24 January 2022

