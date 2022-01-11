Phillips Edison & Company to Issue Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Host Results Presentation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to issue its fourth quarter earnings release and provide its 2022 full-year guidance after market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. PECO plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and guidance.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the presentation.

Results Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 961-1115

International Dial-In Number: (929) 517-0921

Conference ID: 5899755

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ak4ksyc

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

PECO’s earnings release and quarterly financial supplement are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://investors.phillipsedison.com, after market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. PECO’s Form 10-K is expected to be filed with the SEC the following week.

