Phillips Edison & Company to Host Virtual Business Update

CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host a virtual Business Update on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be webcast only.

The PECO team will provide an update on the Company's strategy, long-term growth opportunities and other business and financial matters. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers, Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield and Head of Investor Relations Kimberly Green will host the webcast and Q&A session.

Webcast Details: PECO Business Update

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast with Live Q&A Session: PECO Business Update 2025

A replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2025, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 25 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com