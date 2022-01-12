Lixte Biotechnology Announces Filing of First Patent Application Resulting from Collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute and the Oncode Institute to Identify the Most Promising Drug Combinations for Lead Clinical Compound, LB-100

PASADENA, CA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) reported that its the recent collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading comprehensive cancer centers, and Stichting Oncode Institute (Oncode Institute), Utrecht, a major independent cancer research center, has led to an initial joint patent application covering LB-100 combination therapy with one of several other investigational compounds. Lixte, NKI and Oncode Institute believe that the combination therapy would provide unexpectedly strong synergistic anti-cancer effects in cancer patients.



Lixte previously announced its entry into a collaboration with the NKI and Oncode Institute to identify the most promising drugs to be used in combination with Lixte’s LB-100 or with one of Lixte’s LB-100 analogues to treat a range of cancers, as well as to identify the specific molecular mechanisms underlying the identified combinations.

John S. Kovach, MD, the founder and CEO of Lixte, commented "The new findings support the hypothesis advanced by Professor Bernards at the NKI (Dias and Bernards, Mol Onc, 2021) that rather than the usual therapeutic approach to cancer – inhibiting overactive pathways that drive cancer growth – further stimulation of those pathways can overwhelm the cancer cells, rendering them exceptionally vulnerable to particular stress-targeted drugs, while sparing the normal cells. This ‘paradoxical intervention’ is truly groundbreaking and may be applicable to a broad range of cancers."

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. Major drivers of cancer are defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead clinical compound and PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, by demonstrating that this compound is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells damaged by chemotherapy or other cancer therapies to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to more efficient killing of cancer cells. LB-100 is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies, with others in planning. www.lixte.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

