2022 or 2020-Too? The Latest Market Insights Based on Mobile Audience Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From among Start.io's 500+ consumer segments, notable data shifts were detected in several key segments. Here are trends that may impact mobile advertising strategy in the new year:

Baking and cooking: There was a 16% increase in the usage of baking and cooking-related apps in 2021 compared to 2020. This points to a continued trend of at-home hobbies, which became popular during shelter-in-place orders during the pandemic.

Meditation: The stress of the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health worldwide. This is reflected in the increase of 30% usage of meditation apps in 2021 versus 2020, indicating that people are engaging in wellness behaviors at a higher rate.

DIY: DIY saw a huge boom during the pandemic, and it shows no signs of abating yet. 2021 saw a doubling in the usage of DIY apps compared to 2020.

News: There is no indication of "news fatigue" among consumers, even after two years of pandemic updates. In 2021, there was an increase in 12% of news app usage compared to the previous year.

Careers and employment: The Great Resignation is well underway, and this is reflected in mobile app usage around careers and employment - there was a significant 27% jump in career and employment apps usage between 2020 and 2021.

Wedding planning: As the world opens up, couples don't want to wait anymore, and this can be seen in the 57% increase in usage of wedding-related apps in 2021 compared to 2020.

