Lantronix Expands its Ethernet Switch APL Designation With New Florida Department of Transportation Approval

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its Smart Managed Industrial Hardened Switch (SISGM1040-284-LRT) has been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for sale and installation within the state. The Ethernet Switch is now on the Florida State-Approved Products List (APL) which also permits all Florida state and local government agencies to use it within their networks. This is the fourth switch from Lantronix to be listed on the Florida DOT APL list.



“This approval by the Florida Department of Transportation reinforces the strong capabilities of our PoE+, PoE++, and non-PoE switches in providing highly reliable and secure network connectivity necessary to help states implement new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and smart city initiatives,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix.

“We are pleased to be listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List and look forward to providing valuable solutions that further the region’s transit goals,” said Roger Holiday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix.

In Florida, any vendor that wants to sell or install a transportation device within the state must follow the Florida DOT extensive approval process. Certification ensures the state can maintain safe and efficient transportation systems on its streets and highways.

To achieve approval, a vendor must undergo an evaluation of their internal quality system based on the ISO 9001 standard, which is followed by a product evaluation. Successful applicants have their product listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List (APL).

As part of the product evaluation, the Lantronix switches must comply with several requirements. This includes deploying strong three-factor authentication, secure file transfer protocols (SFTP) and robust Internet Group.

Management Protocol (IGMP) and multicast for powering over Ethernet (PoE) various high-speed real-time video streaming applications and devices. Other criteria the switches passed included the ability to provide 99.999% error-free operation and meet the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) TS2 standard for traffic control assemblies to ensure high network reliability. Lantronix also submitted detailed manufacturing and quality control facility documentation to confirm compliance with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

In addition to the SISGM1040-284-LRT Smart Managed Industrial Hardened Gigabit Ethernet Switch with (8) 10/100/1000BaseT copper ports and (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots, other Lantronix industrial switches that have achieved listing on the Florida DOT APL also include:

4-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-362-LRT): Provides (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ ports with (2) 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 + (2) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 30 Watts per port on all (4) PoE ports simultaneously and is certified to operate reliably in harsh environments, including outdoor enclosures.



8-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C): Provides (8) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ Ports with (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. This temperature hardened switch can connect and provide up to 30 Watts of power for as many as eight devices simultaneously in outdoor environments.



8-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT): Provides (8) 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE++ ports with (2) 100/1000 Mbps dual-speed SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 90 Watts per port on (4) ports or 60 Watts per port on (8) ports simultaneously. The switch is optimized for smart building technology deployment and is the industry’s first plenum-rated, UL 2043 and UL 2108 certified PoE++ switch for PoE smart lighting systems.



Designed for use in all ITS Traffic Control applications as well as Industrial IoT, factory automation and IP surveillance applications, the Lantronix Ethernet switches are suitable for connecting devices in hardened environments such as factory floors, outdoor enclosures and other challenging environments. The switch has 24Gbps switching capacity.

All four switches, initially products of Transition Networks, which was acquired by Lantronix in August 2021, include Lantronix’s Device Management System (DMS) software, which provides the advanced tools necessary for total management of all IP addressable devices and automatically creates an interactive map that shows all connected devices. The unique DMS provides security integrators with lower overall cost, less downtime and easier management of the entire network. The software also provides the ability to log into those devices directly from the switch, allowing the user to identify network issues and reduce downtime quickly. These switches are also TAA compliant.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates.

