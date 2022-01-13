An exciting joining of forces to support the Lachine Hospital!

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two foundations are coming together to improve the health of our community. The Lachine Hospital Foundation is integrating with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to Dream Big for Lachine Hospital. Under one umbrella, we can increase our impact to ensure excellence in health care. Together, we are committed to raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the modernization project of the Lachine Hospital.



Founded in 1913, Lachine Hospital has provided compassionate care to its community for over a century. As part of the MUHC, it combines the friendly atmosphere of a community-based hospital with the renowned expertise and resources of the number one research hospital in Quebec. With this integration, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation will work towards better serving every person who relies on the Lachine Hospital.

For 80 years, the current Lachine Hospital site and its dedicated staff have helped countless patients overcome difficult diagnoses, health emergencies and more. Starting this spring, the current Lachine Hospital building will be renovated and expanded, making sure every patient has access to a modern hospital. A bigger and modernized hospital means greater care and comfort for patients and a healthier community. That’s our big dream for Lachine: to revitalize our hospital to serve the growing needs of our community.

The $5 million Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising funds for state-of-the-art medical equipement not covered by government budgets and is part of a larger $210 million project to modernize the Lachine Hospital of the MUHC. The revitalization project includes:



A state-of-the-art intensive care unit

Additional surgical suites equipped with cutting-edge technology

An expanded emergency room

A larger and more comfortable palliative care unit

Individual patient rooms



Join us as we transform Lachine Hospital—the heart of our community. Dream Big: Lachine Hospital. Community approach. MUHC excellence.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect ovarian and endometrial cancers early; help Canadians breathe easier through innovative respiratory care; and create the best skilled health care teams in Canada. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. Together, under one umbrella, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation are also dreaming big for a new, expanded Lachine Hospital. www.muchfoundation.com

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation is a registered charity that provides support to the Lachine Hospital MUHC and the Camille-Lefebvre Pavilion. For over 45 years, the Foundation has supported high quality medical care in the heart of our community, by raising funds for the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment. As a member of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) since 2008, the Lachine Hospital is unique in that it offers patients the comfort of a community hospital combined with the expertise of a world-renowned academic health center.

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Albena Petkova

Director, Philanthropy and Communications

Lachine Hospital Foundation MUHC

albena.petkova@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceda3472-eab6-437e-ab94-5b4dccdbd47c