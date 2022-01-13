Lucidworks Solves the Next Generation of Search with New SaaS Platform, Springboard, and Launches the First Publicly Available Application

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announces a new SaaS platform, Springboard, and a roadmap for new applications and updates to Fusion. Connected Search is the first application now publicly available on Springboard. This application makes site search easy for customers who want highly relevant, cost-effective, on-site search at scale with no operational burden. Lucidworks built Springboard to answer the market need for a cloud-native search platform that is scalable, easy for any business user to set-up and manage, and outcomes-driven.



Springboard is a multi-tenant SaaS platform that powers applications for search, browse, and discovery. Applications built on Springboard improve time-to-value, simplify maintenance, and deliver relevancy out-of-the-box so customers can use search to solve their most challenging business problems. Springboard is the only platform that offers outcome-optimized solutions for non-technical users who are deploying search to improve interactions in the customer lifecycle.

“Lucidworks has been solving complex search challenges for the past decade, and Springboard is our answer to what the market and our customers need in today’s digital-first environment,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “The Springboard design philosophy is that high-quality search at scale should be easy for anyone to deploy and cost efficient. Customer feedback drove our roadmap of applications for specific solutions, including our first publicly available application, Connected Search. We’re making it easy for customers to create connections between people, capture and understand signals that show preference and intent, and improve the total experience for customers, service agents, and employees without requiring search or development experience.”

As the first application available on Springboard, Connected Search offers a flexible, fast and easy-to-use search and insight engine with push-button AI, guided workflows and optimized analytics that offer real outcomes at scale. Early access customers span a wide range of industries, including healthcare technology, public services, utilities, and software. These early access customers report improved relevancy and increased clickthrough rate with Connected Search.

“At IPRO, we needed a partner who understood how critical it is to quickly deliver the most up-to-date, accurate information to our customers,” said Jeremy Heckathorn, IPRO, Corporate Systems Manager. “We saw that Lucidworks had the ability to surface the most useful information within our help and training content for users when they needed it, allowing us to expand the value they get from our eDiscovery and information governance solutions without draining our internal resources. With Lucidworks Connected Search we can easily set up and manage a site search experience that provides the most relevant results and insights for our customers.”

Connected Search is built on five core tenets:

Relevancy Control: The set of features and capabilities that power delivery of relevant, high-quality search results to end-users.

Search Experience: The set of features that create an immersive search experience, delighting website users with the ease of asking questions and finding precise answers.

Speed: Low-risk, low-effort search set-up meant for virtually any business user with high-speed indexing and improved time-to-value because of ease-of-use; analytics that allow users to optimize in near-real time and adjust to user behaviors.

Platform Usability: Even non-technical business users can easily interact with the application to understand search trends, improve relevancy, and understand the impact of relevancy tuning, to quickly achieve better customer experience outcomes.

Cost-Efficiency: The comprehensive set of cost benefits that provide users with quick time-to-value coupled with low operational burden and improved scale.

Lucidworks’ product roadmap also includes innovative updates to their cloud-ready flagship product, Fusion. In the past year, the number of customers using Lucidworks’ Fusion cloud offering grew by almost 200% and the average recurring revenue (ARR) attributed to cloud-based solutions tripled. During Cyber 5, the five biggest days of the year for commerce from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, Lucidworks served over one billion queries for their Fusion cloud customers. Customers reported significant increases in clickthrough rate and average order value with Fusion.

“We understand how to solve search at scale,” said Vivek Sriram, chief product officer, Lucidworks. “Our roadmap for 2022 extends our unique ability to make high quality search easy and accessible, delivered as SaaS through Springboard. For our customers who want the power and flexibility, we continue to innovate on our flagship Fusion platform with features that extend an already robust AI and machine learning offering.”

Lucidworks 2022 Roadmap:

Q1 2022:

Connected Search available as the first publicly available application on Springboard; built to simplify search for organizations with complex content catalogs.

Updates to Connected Search including guided workflows for relevancy optimization; rules to boost, block, and pin certain products; advanced analytics; google analytics integration; document repository data sources.

Continued innovation on Predictive Merchandiser feature set to give users more fine-grained control over page elements and results quality, including additional data connectivity options, and high availability options for semantic search.



Q2 2022:

Connected Service is expected to be the second available application on Springboard; provides quick-to-deploy search applications for customer service use cases such as agent effectiveness and self-service knowledge base.

Updates to Connected Search including guided, push-button AI for advanced relevancy optimization including synonyms and facet management; audience personalized experience.

Additional machine learning capabilities added to Fusion that will allow customers to use sophisticated modeling to expand results and drive conversions.



Q3 2022:

Updates to Connected Search including related content recommendations; A/B testing; segmentation.

Adding page ranking functionality to Fusion that will allow customers to surface more relevant products and documents.

Q4 2022:

Connected Commerce is expected to be available as a search, browse, and discovery solution built for ecommerce use cases.

Continue innovation on Fusion against Lucidworks’ commitment to cloud transformation and optimized architecture to support updates and improvements.

Pricing and Availability for Connected Search

Connected Search will start at $600 per one million requests and 100,000 documents per month for early access customers.

Visit the Connected Search product page for more information.

To learn more about Springboard, Connected Search, and Lucidworks’ product strategy, register here to attend Lucidworks’ webinar on January 26, 2022 at 11AM PST/2PM PST. Join Vivek Sriram, Lucidworks’ Chief Product Officer in conversation with Brian Land, VP of Sales Engineering, to experience lightning-fast, push-button search and learn how Lucidworks is solving the next generation of search.