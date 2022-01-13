Japan House Los Angeles Announces Complementary Programs to “Kumihimo: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE L o s Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces a collection of engaging exhibition-related programs to complement its current exhibition “ KUMIHIMO: The A rt o f Jap a nese Silk Braiding by DOMYO . ” The first-ever exhibition in the U.S. exploring the history and art of Japanese silk braiding, the JAPAN HOUSE touring exhibition – on display in Los Angeles through March 6, 2022 – is produced by Yusoku Kumihimo Domyo (DOMYO), a Tokyo-based company that has been making braided silk cords by hand since 1652.



Most notably, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles kicks off this year’s exhibition-related programs with a webinar on January 26 – Striking C ords: Kumihimo Silk Braids as Fashion Statements in Japan Past and Present – featuring Japanese fashion expert Josephine Rout of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It will explore the many ways silk cords have been featured in traditional Japanese dress and how they continue to contribute to contemporary fashion.

A series of hands-on Kumihi m o Silk Br a celet Braiding Workshops launch on February 5, taught by Michael Hattori, a DOMYO School-trained kumihimo practitioner and instructor. The workshops will explain basic kumihimo principles and the history and technique used for the pattern for each class. Students will master that one design and complete a bracelet using silk hand dyed by DOMYO's artisans (materials are included in the $30 workshop fee).

DOMYO Kumihimo Merchandise

As a special companion piece to the exhibition and the perfect opportunity to find something unique to wear or to gift someone for Valentine’s Day, DOMYO kumihimo merchandise is available at the WAZA Showroom and Online Shop, the recently opened store featuring modern and traditional Japanese items. Offering merchandise to consumers helps DOMYO achieve its goal of making traditional Japanese products that can be used by people all over the world. To learn more, visit the online s h op .

Featured DOMYO Products Available Now at WAZA

• Tie – European Drawing

The Kumihimo Tie uses both the 1,000-year-old Anda-gumi braid pattern and the Mashi-gyoku technique. (Price: $425.00)

• Lapel Pin

Inspired by a flower, the Kumihimo Lapel Pin is made by folding Korai-gumi, a type of intricate braid pattern, as many times as possible using only a needle and thread. (Price: $165.00)

• Turnip Pierced Earrings or Swirl Pearl Pierced Earrings

These delicate earrings are made using the Korai-gumi technique. Each earring is sewn into a unique shape using only a needle and thread. (Price: $280.00)

Admission to the exhibition is complimentary. Walk-ins are invited and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Hollywood & Highland, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

