Hometown Hero CBD Launches Hemp Delta-9 THC Gummies With Hybrid Live Rosin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero CBD is pleased to announce the release of its Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies. The gummies come in bags of 10, with each edible featuring 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and 5mg of live rosin extract. The live rosin extract contains a preserved hybrid terpene profile, giving the edibles a mix of characteristics of the sativa and indica cannabis varieties. As with all of its products, Hometown Hero will donate a portion of the proceeds made from its Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies to nonprofit organizations that support veterans in need.

Live rosin is a highly regarded extract in the cannabis industry because it requires no solvents. Instead, a specialized press squeezes the extract from bubble hash made from fresh, uncured hemp. This process preserves the live terpene profile of the plant. The interactions between terpenes and cannabinoids can yield desirable effects. However, it is essential to consider that cannabinoids and their pairings affect everyone differently.

"I think everyone here at Hometown Hero was amazed at the response our Live Rosin Gummies received when we released them last year," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "We wanted to kick off 2022 with a bang and I believe these Live Rosin Hybrid gummies are going to do just that."

According to the company's lawyers, Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies are legal in all 50 states due to the following criteria:

Hemp is cannabis with a 0.3% or lower concentration of Delta-9 THC by dry weight

Hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids are federally legal and legal in all 50 states

All cannabinoids and terpenes in the Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies are from hemp

The hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in the products does not exceed a 0.3% concentration

For those curious about hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Hometown Hero CBD offers free gummy samples of its Select Spectrum line for first-time customers 21 and older.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email us at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

