The Board of Directors of Hoylu AB has appointed Truls Baklid new CEO of the company

Stockholm, Sweden, January 14, 2022 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Truls Baklid new CEO of the company. He succeeds Stein Revelsby effective from today. The change underlines the board's ambitions for further and accelerated growth.





Truls Baklid will step into the position from his current role as COO, a position he has held since 2019. Truls comes with a deep working knowledge of the company, the people, and the strategy. He will also bring a strong and dedicated business mindset and he knows the international market well and what it will take to succeed.





"We have great ambitions for accelerated growth. With the new CEO in place, we will scale up at a faster pace, ensuring implementation and execution of our strategy," says Johan Lindqvist, Chairman of the Board.





Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.





Truls Baklid, CEO +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Johan Lindqvist, COB +46 733 550 935 Email: johan.lindqvist@windchange.se





This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on January 14, 2022.