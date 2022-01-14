Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities

| Source: INVL Technology INVL Technology

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

The company has received notification about transactions in the Issuer's securities.


 

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment


Attachments

INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_2022 01 12