Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities

The company has received notification about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
Attachment
| Source: INVL Technology INVL Technology
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
The company has received notification about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
Attachment