|Suominen Corporation
|ANNOUNCEMENT 14.1.2022
|Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.1.2022
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|14.1.2022
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SUY1V
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|5.0700
|EUR
|Total cost
|10,140.00
|EUR
|Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 011 656 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 14.1.2022
|On behalf of Suominen Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For additional information, please contact:
|Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation
|tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051
|www.suominen.fi
