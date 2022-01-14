Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2022

North York, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2022February 15, 2022$0.01
February 28, 2022March 15, 2022$0.01
March 31, 2022April 18, 2022$0.01
April 30, 2022May 16, 2022$0.01
May 31, 2022June 15, 2022$0.01
June 30, 2022July 15, 2022$0.01
July 31, 2022August 15, 2022$0.01
August 31, 2022September 15, 2022$0.01
September 30, 2022October 17, 2022$0.01
October 31, 2022November 15, 2022$0.01
November 30, 2022December 15, 2022$0.01
December 31, 2022January 16, 2023$0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.