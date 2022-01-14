Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.01 February 28, 2022 March 15, 2022 $0.01 March 31, 2022 April 18, 2022 $0.01 April 30, 2022 May 16, 2022 $0.01 May 31, 2022 June 15, 2022 $0.01 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.01 July 31, 2022 August 15, 2022 $0.01 August 31, 2022 September 15, 2022 $0.01 September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 $0.01 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 $0.01 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 $0.01 December 31, 2022 January 16, 2023 $0.01