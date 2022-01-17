ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Jan-22 92,026 €633.46 €58,295,084.44 11-Jan-22 60,385 €623.41 €37,644,824.20 12-Jan-22 6,127 €640.07 €3,921,707.05 13-Jan-22 23,142 €662.73 €15,336,805.09 14-Jan-22 98,323 €643.78 €63,297,899.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



