1840 & Company Launches New Marketplace to Help Ambitious Companies Scale

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 1840 & Company (www.1840andco.com), a human capital and outsourcing company, has announced that they have launched a new marketplace to help ambitious companies scale with vetted, expert freelancers and outsourcing services. The marketplace was created by CEO and Founder Bryan DiGiorgio, with the mission to jumpstart growth for ambitious businesses by bridging the gaps with the company's vast expertise. Unlike many traditional marketplaces, the 1840 & Company marketplace will serve as an extension of a company's HR ecosystem and allow businesses to scale and accelerate their growth more effortlessly.

As the market of human capital is evolving and shifting away from traditional employment, businesses are seeing a growing need for building teams remotely with freelancers. For many B2B and B2C businesses, this is a difficult task as it's hard for them to find and vet good talent on their own. While there are many existing marketplaces out there, most of them are traditionally industry specific. "We are the first of our kind to provide the full breadth and depth within a vetted model and become a one-stop place for finding expert freelancers and the delivery of fully outsourced services for all of your needs," says Bryan.

The marketplace has spent six months in development with a heavy emphasis on recruiting the top experts in marketing, technology, finance, customer relations, and back-office operations from around the globe. They have curated a network of freelancers in over 150 different countries fluent in English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, and many other languages. Each freelancer is vetted with video interviews, behavioral interviews, and skill tests on their subject matter.

The marketplace can be used to hire talent for virtually every remote position a business may need:

Customer Operations

Back Office Operations

Finance Operations

Marketing Operations

Technology Operations

"We meticulously recruit freelancers like an employer would vet an employee," says Bryan, who's spent 30 years in the industry and has multiple startup experiences and senior executive level roles at companies like GM Onstar, H&R Block, Vonage and Sprint. "We're passionate about helping startups and ambitious companies scale through our exclusive global network and to be a seamless extension of your team and business."

The marketplace has already generated traction. "1840 & Company has been able to completely offload the stress and burden of hiring and maintaining an in-house customer support team," says Amie Hsu, COO of Vilo Living. "Additionally, their help in migrating us to offshore support has helped us save ~20% in labor costs, while we maintain the same productivity and CSAT numbers."

The entire 1840 & Company team is excited and celebrating their launch but have big plans ahead with a vision to attract, excite, and retain exceptional people whose synergetic skillset accelerates startups to become enterprises.

