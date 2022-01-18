Aurora Mobile Launches JG Intelligent Timing to Optimize Push Notifications and Improve Click-Through Rates for Mobile Apps

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has recently launched JG Intelligent Timing, a new product which helps app operators identify the most suitable times to send push notifications effectively and improve the Click-Through Rate (CTR) of active users. According to initial results, JG Intelligent Timing has helped app operators increase CTR by about 20% on average.



In recent years, as push notifications become the main channel for apps to reach millions of users, app operators have gradually identified the best timings for push notifications. Apps can achieve higher user reach during peak hours such as on the way to work and returning home, during lunch breaks and before bed. These results were also consistent with the data in the 46th Statistical Report on China’s Internet Development released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) in 2020. The data showed that 6 major types of apps were commonly used by Chinese mobile users within two daily blocks - 10:00 to 14:00 and 18:00 to 23:00.

However, even if apps send push notifications during these two peak periods, messages may not be seen by users. The Company's random survey also identified this pattern as some users block notifications, especially when they are occupied with studying, playing games or watching videos.

To address this problem, Aurora Mobile launched JG Intelligent Timing, a proprietary AI model that leverages massive data collected over the years to estimate app users' CTR at different times of the day. With more accurate insights to improve CTR, app operators can easily select the most suitable times to push notifications and continuously optimize different platforms according to user behavior.

Working hand-in-hand, JG Intelligent Timing has been integrated into JPush, the Company's primary push notification solution. App operators now have the option of activating JG Intelligent Timing to carry out smart notifications on both the Application Programming Interface (API) and push notification webpages without any complex configurations and system connections. After push notifications are sent, JG Intelligent Timing provides visual statistics and allows adjustments in real-time according to changes in user composition and various operational needs. In order to make it easier for app operators to understand the effects of sending the right message at the right time, JG Intelligent Timing also provides the A/B Test function to compare results from standard and AI-powered notifications. According to rigorous A/B tests conducted for a social mobile wallpaper app, the CTR increased by about 17% on average per day when equal ratios of standard notifications and smart notifications were sent, while CTR improved about 30% on average per day when all messages sent were enhanced by JG Intelligent Timing.

Moving ahead, Aurora Mobile will continue to expand its innovative product offerings to help developers increase user reach and improve the operational efficiency of mobile apps.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Established in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to invest in the latest innovative technology and provides advanced platforms to manage stable push notifications, one-click verifications, and app traffic monetization services that help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize native apps. At the same time, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded into market intelligence and financial risk management. These data-driven solutions empower various industries to increase productivity and optimize decision-making based on insights and competitive data intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

