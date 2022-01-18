Brown & Brown, Inc. announces senior leadership team appointments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), today announced the appointment of the following individuals to the senior leadership team: Mary Raveling, Tom Kussurelis and Anurag Batta.



Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, remarked, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mary, Tom and Anurag to the Brown & Brown senior leadership team. Today, each of these teammates plays a vital role in our retail, national programs and wholesale brokerage operations, respectively. Given their distinct roles and industry experience, each provides a unique perspective in driving forward our shared cultural vision of customer focus and innovative insurance solutions. All three are vital additions to the collective wisdom of our senior leadership team.”

Mary Raveling serves as the president—property & casualty in the Brown & Brown Retail segment, based out of Minneapolis. Mary joined Brown & Brown as part of the Hays Companies acquisition in 2018. She is proud to have grown up in the insurance agency/brokerage side of the business, initially with her father’s small agency evolving to various national brokerage firms. Raveling brings a wide range of operational experience from small business to national accounts, complemented by extensive insurance and marketplace knowledge.

Tom Kussurelis serves as the chief operating officer for the National Programs segment. Tom joined Brown & Brown in 2015 after decades in the insurance industry both with carriers and agencies in underwriting, sales, program management, innovation and enterprise risk management. Kussurelis currently leads the implementation of shared services across operations, branding, marketing and data & analytics, focusing on innovation/insurtech initiatives.

Anurag Batta joined Bridge Specialty Group in 2021 as chief operating officer to lead the streamlining of operations and integration of the many distinct brands in the Wholesale Brokerage segment. Anurag has over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership in the insurance industry. Before joining Bridge Specialty Group, Batta served as chief operating officer of Zurich North America, leading strategy, innovation, customer experience and data analytics.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

